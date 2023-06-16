Income Tax: ITR दाखिल करना है तो जान लें ये 4 बातें, वरना लोगों को टैक्स दाखिल करने में आ सकती है भारी दिक्कत
Income Tax: ITR दाखिल करना है तो जान लें ये 4 बातें, वरना लोगों को टैक्स दाखिल करने में आ सकती है भारी दिक्कत

Tax Regime: वित्त मंत्री ने कहा था कि अब से नया टैक्स रिजीम ही डिफॉल्ट टैक्स रिजीम होगा. इसके साथ ही नए टैक्स रिजीम के टैक्स स्लैब में भी कई तरह के बदलाव किए गए थे. साथ ही नए टैक्स रिजीम से अगर कोई टैक्स दाखिल करता है तो अब उसे सात लाख रुपये तक की टैक्स छूट भी हासिल होगी.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

Income Tax: ITR दाखिल करना है तो जान लें ये 4 बातें, वरना लोगों को टैक्स दाखिल करने में आ सकती है भारी दिक्कत

ITR Filing: इनकम टैक्स दाखिल करने की प्रक्रिया की शुरुआत हो चुकी है. इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न दाखिल करना हर उस शख्स को जरूरी है जिसकी इनकम टैक्सेबल हो. ऐसे में इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न दाखिल करते वक्त कुछ अहम बातों का ध्यान रखना काफी जरूरी है. साथ ही इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न दाखिल करते वक्त 4 अहम बातें भी जान लेनी चाहिए, आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में...

