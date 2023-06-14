Income Tax Return: इनकम टैक्स दाखिल करें तो जान लें ये बात, ITR भरने में आएगी काम
Income Tax Return: इनकम टैक्स दाखिल करें तो जान लें ये बात, ITR भरने में आएगी काम

Income Tax: ऑनलाइन टैक्स फाइलिंग ने पूरी प्रक्रिया को पूरी तरह से सरल बना दिया. यदि आपकी आय केवल वेतन से है, तो आपको रिटर्न दाखिल करने के लिए किसी पेशेवर मदद की आवश्यकता नहीं है. हालांकि इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न दाखिल करने के लिए लोगों को कुछ बदलावों के बारे में भी जानकारी होनी चाहिए.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

Income Tax Return: इनकम टैक्स दाखिल करें तो जान लें ये बात, ITR भरने में आएगी काम

Income Tax Return Update: इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न फाइल करने की आखिरी तारीख नजदीक आ रही है. सभी टैक्सपेयर्स के मन में इनकम टैक्स को लेकर काफी शंकाएं और सवाल होते हैं. हालांकि प्रत्येक प्रश्न अलग और अनूठा है लेकिन कुछ सामान्य बिंदु हैं जो सभी टैक्सपेयर्स के लिए उपयोगी हैं. पिछले 10 वर्षों में रिटर्न दाखिल करने की प्रक्रिया सरल हुई है. एक समय में खुद रिटर्न फाइल करना अकल्पनीय था.

