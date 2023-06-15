Income Tax Return: अगर पहली बार टैक्स दाखिल कर रहे हैं तो जान लें ये अहम चीज, ये फॉर्म होता है काफी जरूरी
Income Tax Return: अगर पहली बार टैक्स दाखिल कर रहे हैं तो जान लें ये अहम चीज, ये फॉर्म होता है काफी जरूरी

Form 16: वित्त मंत्रालय का कहना है कि प्रत्येक वेतनभोगी व्यक्ति जिसकी आय टैक्सेबल ब्रैकेट के तहत आती है वो फॉर्म 16 के लिए पात्र है. यदि किसी कर्मचारी की आय निर्धारित टैक्स ब्रैकेट के भीतर नहीं आती है, तो उसे TDS की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी.

Jun 15, 2023

Income Tax Return: अगर पहली बार टैक्स दाखिल कर रहे हैं तो जान लें ये अहम चीज, ये फॉर्म होता है काफी जरूरी

Income Tax Return Filing: इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न भरते वक्त काफी चीजों को ध्यान में रखना होता है. साथ ही टैक्स कैलकुलेट करना भी काफी जरूरी होता है. इसके अलावा लोगों को एक इनकम टैक्स से जुड़ा फॉर्म भी काफी संभाल के देखना चाहिए. इस फॉर्म की जरूरत हर साल लोगों को पड़ती है. दरअसल, हम जिस फॉर्म की बात कर रहे हैं वो Form 16 है. इस फॉर्म का इस्तेमाल वेतनभोगी लोगों को टैक्स दाखिल करने के लिए करना पड़ता है. ऐसे में आइए जानते हैं कि Form 16 लोगों के क्या काम आता है...

