Income Tax: आ गई बड़ी खुशखबरी! इतने लाख रुपये कमाने के बाद भी नहीं देना होगा टैक्स, लोग खुशी से झूमे
Income Tax Return: अगर कोई शख्स पुराने टैक्स रिजीम के हिसाब से इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न दाखिल करता है तो उसे 5 लाख रुपये तक की सालाना इनकम पर कोई टैक्स नहीं चुकाना होगा. हालांकि इसके बाद उसे टैक्स स्लैब के हिसाब से टैक्स दाखिल करना होगा.

Income Tax Return: भारत में जिन लोगों की इनकम टैक्सेबल है, उन्हें इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न जरूर दाखिल करना पड़ता है. इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न दाखिल कर लोग अपनी टैक्स देयता को पूरा कर सकते हैं. वहीं लोगों को अलग-अलग इनकम के हिसाब से अलग-अलग टैक्स चुकाना पड़ता है. लेकिन सरकार की ओर से इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न दाखिल करते वक्त टैक्स पर कुछ छूट भी दी गई है. इस छूट का लाभ उठाकर लोग टैक्स बचा सकते हैं. ऐसे में आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में...

