ITR: इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न भरते वक्त इसे क्लेम करना न भूलें, होगा 50000 रुपये का फायदा
ITR: इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न भरते वक्त इसे क्लेम करना न भूलें, होगा 50000 रुपये का फायदा

Standard Deduction 1974 में पेश की गई थी, जिसे बाद में बंद कर दिया गया था. केंद्रीय बजट 2018 ने इसे फिर से पेश किया और वर्तमान में यह वेतनभोगी व्यक्तियों और पेंशनभोगियों के लिए उपलब्ध है. यह कटौती व्यक्ति की टैक्सेबल इनकम को कम कर देती है और इसलिए उनकी टैक्स देनदारी कम हो जाती है.

Jun 14, 2023

Income Tax: इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न दाखिल करें तो एक अहम बात का ध्यान रखें. दरअसल, आईटीआर दाखिल करें तो Standard Deduction का ध्यान रखें. Standard Deduction व्यक्तियों और पेंशनभोगियों के लिए उपलब्ध है. Standard Deduction एक निश्चित राशि है जिसे किसी व्यक्ति की कर योग्य आय से कटौती के रूप में अनुमति दी जाती है. यह व्यक्तियों की टैक्सेबल इनकम को कम करने में मदद करता है और कर देयता से राहत प्रदान करता है.

