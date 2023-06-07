Indian Railways: रेलवे 10 जून से ट्रेनों में कर रहा बड़ा बदलाव, सफर करने वालों करोड़ों यात्रियों को लगा झटका!
Indian Railways: रेलवे 10 जून से ट्रेनों में कर रहा बड़ा बदलाव, सफर करने वालों करोड़ों यात्रियों को लगा झटका!

Train Time Table Update:  रेलवे ने अब फिर से कई ट्रेनों के समय में बदलाव कर दिया है. रेलवे ने बताया कि दिल्ली से लेकर केरल तक जाने वाली कई ट्रेनों के शेड्यूल में बदलाव कर दिया गया है.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:07 PM IST

Indian Railways: रेलवे 10 जून से ट्रेनों में कर रहा बड़ा बदलाव, सफर करने वालों करोड़ों यात्रियों को लगा झटका!

Indian Railways New Time Table: रेलवे की तरफ से ट्रेनों को लेकर कई फैसले लिए जाते रहते हैं. अब अगर आपका भी आने वाले दिनों में दिल्ली, पंजाब से लेकर केरल तक सफर करने का कोई भी प्लान है तो यह आपके काम की खबर है. रेलवे ने अब फिर से कई ट्रेनों के समय में बदलाव कर दिया है. रेलवे ने बताया कि दिल्ली से लेकर केरल तक जाने वाली कई ट्रेनों के शेड्यूल में बदलाव कर दिया गया है. आप भी सफर से पहले चेक कर लें कि किन ट्रेनों का शेड्यूल बदला है.

