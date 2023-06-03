Indian Railways दे रहा हर महीने 80,000 रुपये कमाने का मौका, जानें क्या है सरकार का प्लान?
Indian Railways दे रहा हर महीने 80,000 रुपये कमाने का मौका, जानें क्या है सरकार का प्लान?

Earn Money With IRCTC:  रेलवे आपको हर महीने करीब 80,000 रुपये कमाने का मौका दे रहा है. इस बिजनेस के लिए आपको बस इंडियन रेलवे केटरिंग एंड टूरिज्म कॉरपोरेशन (IRCTC) के वेबसाइट पर जाकर एजेंट बनने के लिए अप्लाई करना होगा.

Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

Indian Railways दे रहा हर महीने 80,000 रुपये कमाने का मौका, जानें क्या है सरकार का प्लान?

Business Idea: अगर आप भी कोई बिजनेस शुरू करने का प्लान बना रहे हैं तो अब आप रेलवे के साथ जुड़कर भी कमाई कर सकते हैं. रेलवे आपको हर महीने करीब 80,000 रुपये कमाने का मौका दे रहा है. इस बिजनेस के लिए आपको बस इंडियन रेलवे केटरिंग एंड टूरिज्म कॉरपोरेशन (IRCTC) के वेबसाइट पर जाकर एजेंट बनने के लिए अप्लाई करना होगा. जिसके जरिए आप हर महीने घर बैठे हजारों रुपये कमा सकते हैं. आइए आपको बताते हैं कि आप कैसे इस बिजनेस को शुरू कर सकते हैं. 

