Indian Railways: पीएम मोदी ने 5 वंदे भारत को द‍िखाई हरी झंडी, देश में इतनी हुईं सेमी हाई स्‍पीड ट्रेनें

PM Modi Flag Off Vande Bharat: देश में चलने वाली कुल 23 वंदे भारत ट्रेनें हो गईं. गोवा, बिहार और झारखंड को पहली बार वंदे भारत ट्रेन म‍िली है. कर्नाटक को दूसरी वंदे भारत ट्रेन का तोहफा मिल रहा है.

Vande Bharat Express: पीएम मोदी ने मंगलवार सुबह भोपाल के रानी कमलापति रेलवे स्टेशन से पांच वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों को हरी झंडी द‍िखाई. इसमें से दो ट्रेनों की सौगात मध्‍य प्रदेश को म‍िली है जबक‍ि तीन ट्रेनें ब‍िहार, कर्नाटक और गोवा के ल‍िए संचाल‍ित की गई हैं. मध्‍य प्रदेश दौरे के दौरान पीएम मोदी ने रानी कमलापत‍ि- जबलपुर वंदे भारत एक्‍सप्रेस के अलावा बाकी चार ट्रेनों को वर्चुअली हरी झंडी द‍िखाकर रवाना क‍िया.

