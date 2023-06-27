Indian Railways: देश को आज म‍िलेगा 5 वंदे भारत ट्रेनों का तोहफा, पीएम मोदी द‍िखाएंगे हरी झंडी; जान‍िए रूट
Indian Railways: देश को आज म‍िलेगा 5 वंदे भारत ट्रेनों का तोहफा, पीएम मोदी द‍िखाएंगे हरी झंडी; जान‍िए रूट

Vande Bharat Train: मध्य प्रदेश को इस बार एक साथ दो वंदे भारत ट्रेनों की सौगात म‍िल रही है. इसके अलावा गोवा, बिहार और झारखंड को पहली वंदे भारत ट्रेन मिलने जा रही है. कर्नाटक को दूसरी वंदे भारत ट्रेन का तोहफा मिल रहा है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:34 AM IST

Indian Railways: देश को आज म‍िलेगा 5 वंदे भारत ट्रेनों का तोहफा, पीएम मोदी द‍िखाएंगे हरी झंडी; जान‍िए रूट

Vande Bharat Express: देशवास‍ियों को आज यानी 27 जून को एक साथ पांच वंदे भारत ट्रेनों की सौगात म‍िलने जा रही है. इस स‍िलस‍िले में पीएम मोदी आज मध्‍य प्रदेश के दौरे पर हैं. पीएम मोदी रानी कमलापत‍ि स्‍टेशन से पांच वंदे भारत ट्रेनों को हरी झंडी द‍िखाएंगे. इस दौरान पीएम मोदी रानी कमलापत‍ि-जबलपुर वंदे भारत एक्‍सप्रेस के अलावा बाकी चार ट्रेनों को वर्चुअली हरी झंडी द‍िखाएंगे. यह पहला मौका है जब एक ही द‍िन में पांच सेमी हाई स्‍पीड ट्रेनों की शुरुआत हो रही है. इसके साथ ही देश में कुल 23 वंदे भारत ट्रेनें हो जाएंगी.

