Complete Train Costs: आखिर एक ट्रेन को बनाने में Indian Railway कितना पैसा करती है खर्च?
topStories1hindi1741487
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Complete Train Costs: आखिर एक ट्रेन को बनाने में Indian Railway कितना पैसा करती है खर्च?

Complete Train Costs: हम ट्रेन के जरिए लंबी दूरी का सफर भी कम बजट में तय कर लेते हैं. वहीं, सुविधाजनक यात्रा का जो आनंद मिलता हो वो अलग. आज हम आपको बता रहे हैं कि एक ट्रेन को बनाने में रेलवे को कितनी लागत आती है...

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

Trending Photos

Complete Train Costs: आखिर एक ट्रेन को बनाने में Indian Railway कितना पैसा करती है खर्च?

Complete Train Costs: ट्रेन का सफर सबसे अच्छा माना जाता है. वर्तमान में देश में तकरीबन 15 हजार ट्रेनों का संचालन किया जा रहा है. इंडियन रेलवे अब भी इस प्रयास में लगा रहता है कि रेलवे की कनेक्टिविटी भारत के हर शहर से गांवों तक हो सके. इंडियन रेलवे दुनिया का चौथा सबसे बड़ा रेलवे नेटवर्क है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम
Delhi Police
बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को नाबालिग के यौन शोषण मामले में मिली क्लीन चिट, चार्जशीट दाखिल
Odisha Train Accident
ओडिशा रेल हादसे से पहले अप्रैल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने सिग्नल कर्मियों को लगाई थी फटकार