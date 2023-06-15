Indian Railways: रेलवे का प्‍लान‍ सुनकर खुश हो जाएंगे आप, इस द‍िन शुरू होंगी 5 वंदे भारत; जान‍िए रूट
Indian Railways: रेलवे का प्‍लान‍ सुनकर खुश हो जाएंगे आप, इस द‍िन शुरू होंगी 5 वंदे भारत; जान‍िए रूट

Vande Bharat Train: पीएम मोदी के वीडियो कांफ्रेस‍िंग से सेमी-हाई-स्पीड ट्रेनों की शुरुआत करने की उम्मीद की जा रही है. यह पहला मौका है जब एक ही द‍िन में पांच सेमी हाई स्‍पीड ट्रेनों को हरी झंडी द‍िखाकर रवाना क‍िया जाएगा.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

Indian Railways: रेलवे का प्‍लान‍ सुनकर खुश हो जाएंगे आप, इस द‍िन शुरू होंगी 5 वंदे भारत; जान‍िए रूट

Vande Bharat Express: भारतीय रेलवे की तरफ से 26 जून से पांच नए रूट वंदे भारत ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू क‍िया जाएगा. 2 जून को ओड‍िशा के बालासोर में हुई ट्रेन दुर्घटना बाद क‍िसी नई वंदे भारत को शुरू नहीं क‍िया गया है. अब पीएम मोदी के वीडियो कांफ्रेस‍िंग से सेमी-हाई-स्पीड ट्रेनों की शुरुआत करने की उम्मीद की जा रही है. यह पहला मौका है जब एक ही द‍िन में पांच सेमी हाई स्‍पीड ट्रेनों को हरी झंडी द‍िखाकर रवाना क‍िया जाएगा. इसके साथ ही जून के अंत तक देश में कुल 23 ट्रेनों का संचालन होने लगेगा. आइए जानते हैं इन ट्रेनों के रूट से जुड़ी अहम जानकारी.

