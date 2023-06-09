Equity Mutual Fund: क्या म्यूचुअल फंड से भर गया है लोगों का मन? नहीं दिखा रहे दिलचस्पी, इंवेस्टमेंट में भारी गिरावट
Equity Mutual Fund: क्या म्यूचुअल फंड से भर गया है लोगों का मन? नहीं दिखा रहे दिलचस्पी, इंवेस्टमेंट में भारी गिरावट

Mutual Fund Tips: इक्विटी वर्ग में पूंजी प्रवाह बने रहने का यह लगातार 27वां महीना रहा. म्यूचुअल फंड उद्योग में निवेश मई में भी जारी रहा और ऋण-उन्मुख योजनाओं में 57,420 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश हुआ. इससे पिछले महीने में 1.21 लाख करोड़ रुपये का शुद्ध निवेश हुआ था.

Mutual Fund: इक्विटी म्यूचुअल फंड में होने वाला निवेश मई के महीने में आधा होकर 3,240 करोड़ रुपये रह गया. चढ़ते बाजार में निवेशकों के मुना‍फा वसूली करने से इस निवेश में लगातार दूसरे महीने गिरावट आई है. म्यूचुअल फंड का प्रबंधन करने वाली कंपनियों के संगठन एम्फी की ओर से शुक्रवार को जारी आंकड़ों से यह तथ्य सामने आया है.

