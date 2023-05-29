ITR: नहीं है Form 16 तो कैसे भरें इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न? ये तरीका आपके आने वाला है बहुत काम
ITR: नहीं है Form 16 तो कैसे भरें इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न? ये तरीका आपके आने वाला है बहुत काम

Income Tax: अपना आयकर रिटर्न दाखिल करते समय, यह सुनिश्चित करना महत्वपूर्ण है कि आपके जरिए उपयोग किया जाने वाला फॉर्म 16 वैध और स्वीकार्य प्रारूप में है. एक बार जब आप टीडीएस प्रमाणपत्र प्राप्त कर लेते हैं, तो इसकी वैधता को सत्यापित करना महत्वपूर्ण होता है.

May 29, 2023

ITR: नहीं है Form 16 तो कैसे भरें इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न? ये तरीका आपके आने वाला है बहुत काम

Income Tax Return: वित्तीय वर्ष 2022-23 के लिए आयकर रिटर्न (आईटीआर) दाखिल करने की समय सीमा 31 जुलाई है. अगर 5000 रुपये के जुर्माने से बचना है तो समय पर अपना आईटीआर दाखिल करें, नहीं तो नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है. वहीं लोगों को इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न दाखिल करने के लिए फॉर्म 16 की भी जरूरत पड़ती है. फॉर्म 16 नियोक्ता के जरिए जारी टीडीएस प्रमाणपत्र के रूप में कार्य करता है, जो कर्मचारियों को भुगतान करते समय टीडीएस की कटौती का संकेत देता है.

