Income Tax: एक गलती और ITR भरने में आ जाएगी दिक्कत, दो दिन के भीतर ही भारत की जनता को ये काम करना है जरूरी

Pan Card: आईटी विभाग ने कहा कि कई लोगों को अपने पैन-आधार को लिंक करने में समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. ऐसा इसलिए है, क्योंकि पैन को आधार से जोड़ते समय नाम, जन्म तिथि और लिंग में विवरण अलग-अलग होने पर दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है.

Aadhaar Card: आधार को पैन कार्ड से लिंक करने की समय सीमा नजदीक आ रही है. शुरुआत में 31 मार्च, 2022 निर्धारित की गई थी, लेकिन समय सीमा 30 जून 2023 तक बढ़ा दी गई है. जिन व्यक्तियों ने अभी तक अपने कार्ड लिंक नहीं किए हैं, वे 1000 रुपये का जुर्माना देकर ऐसा कर सकते हैं. हालांकि, बेमेल विवरण के कारण अपने कार्ड लिंक करने में कठिनाइयों का सामना करने वाले निवासियों के लिए आयकर विभाग ने एक रिमाइंडर जारी किया है. इसने विसंगतियों को दूर करने और आधार और पैन कार्ड को सफलतापूर्वक लिंक करने के लिए एक समर्पित प्रक्रिया प्रदान की है.

