Amazon को टक्कर दे रहे मुकेश अंबानी! टेलीकॉम के बाद अब ई-कॉमर्स में बड़ी दावेदारी
Mukesh Ambani Reliance: मुकेश अंबानी (Mukesh Ambani) की अगुवाई वाला रिलायंस समूह (Reliance Group) अपने खुदरा स्टोर नेटवर्क, डिजिटल मीडिया और दूरसंचार सेवाओं के दम पर करीब 150 अरब डॉलर के भारतीय ई-कॉमर्स बाजार में अमेजन एवं वॉलमार्ट से भी आगे रहने की संभावना रखता है.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani Reliance: मुकेश अंबानी (Mukesh Ambani) की अगुवाई वाला रिलायंस समूह (Reliance Group) अपने खुदरा स्टोर नेटवर्क, डिजिटल मीडिया और दूरसंचार सेवाओं के दम पर करीब 150 अरब डॉलर के भारतीय ई-कॉमर्स बाजार में अमेजन एवं वॉलमार्ट से भी आगे रहने की संभावना रखता है. एनालिस्ट फर्म ने यह रिपोर्ट जारी की है. बर्नस्टीन रिसर्च की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, भारत का ई-कॉमर्स सेक्टर (E-commerce Sector) बड़ी तेजी से तीन कंपनियों वाले बाजार की तरफ बढ़ता हुआ नजर आ रहा है. इसमें अमेजन और वॉलमार्ट के साथ रिलायंस भी शामिल होगी. 

