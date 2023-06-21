PM Kisan की 14वीं क‍िस्‍त से पहले कृषि मंत्री ने की ऐसी घोषणा, सुनकर आप भी हो जाएंगे खुश
PM Kisan की 14वीं क‍िस्‍त से पहले कृषि मंत्री ने की ऐसी घोषणा, सुनकर आप भी हो जाएंगे खुश

PM Kisan 14th Installment: सरकार जून महीने के आखिर में ही किसानों के खाते में पैसा ट्रांसफर कर सकती है. 14वीं किस्त से पहले ही केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर की तरफ से एक ऐसी जानकारी सामने आ रही है, जिसको जानकर करोड़ों किसान खुश हो जाएंगे. 

Jun 21, 2023

PM Kisan की 14वीं क‍िस्‍त से पहले कृषि मंत्री ने की ऐसी घोषणा, सुनकर आप भी हो जाएंगे खुश

Narendra Singh Tomar: केंद्र सरकार (Central Govrnment) जल्द ही किसानों के खाते में पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि (Pm kisan samman nidhi) की 14वीं किस्त ट्रांसफर कर सकती है. यानी किसानों का लंबा इंतजार अब खत्म होने वाला है. सरकार किसानों के खाते में इस किस्त का पैसा डीबीटी के जरिए ट्रांसफर करेगी. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, सरकार जून महीने के आखिर में ही किसानों के खाते में पैसा ट्रांसफर कर सकती है. 14वीं किस्त से पहले ही केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर की तरफ से एक ऐसी जानकारी सामने आ रही है, जिसको जानकर करोड़ों किसान खुश हो जाएंगे. 

