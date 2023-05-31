Income Tax: निर्मला सीतारमण ने बजट में किया था ये ऐलान, अब लोगों को समझ आ रही हकीकत!
Income Tax: निर्मला सीतारमण ने बजट में किया था ये ऐलान, अब लोगों को समझ आ रही हकीकत!

ITR: ​वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण की ओर से बजट 2023 के लिए इनकम टैक्स में छूट देने का ऐलान किया गया था. इस ऐलान के साथ ही वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण की ओर से कहा गया था कि नए टैक्स रिजीम में कई बदलाव किए गए हैं. इसमें इनकम टैक्स स्लैब में भी बदलाव किया गया था.

Income Tax Update: बजट 2023 पेश करते हुए वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण की ओर से कई ऐलान किए गए थे. इन ऐलान के जरिए देश की जनता को कई राहत भरी चीजें भी मिली थी. साथ ही वित्त मंत्री की ओर से इनकम टैक्स को लेकर भी काफी अहम ऐलान किए गए थे. इन्हीं ऐलान के बारे में आज हम आपको बताने वाले हैं, जिनसे लोगों को काफी अहम लाभ मिले हैं.

