Pan Card: सिर्फ 25 दिन है बाकी, पैन कार्ड में करवाना पड़ेगा ये काम, वरना आम जनता को उठानी पड़ेगी मुश्किलें
topStories1hindi1725255
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Pan Card: सिर्फ 25 दिन है बाकी, पैन कार्ड में करवाना पड़ेगा ये काम, वरना आम जनता को उठानी पड़ेगी मुश्किलें

Pan Card Aadhaar Card: आधार को पैन से लिंक किया गया है या नहीं, यह जांचने की प्रक्रिया सरल है. अगर आधार पैन कार्ड से लिंक नहीं है, तो आपको 30 जून 2023 के भीतर 1,000 रुपये का जुर्माना देकर इसे लिंक करना होगा. सरकार ने टैक्सपेयर्स के लिए 30 जून 2023 को या उससे पहले अपने आधार को अपने स्थायी खाता संख्या (पैन) कार्ड से जोड़ना अनिवार्य कर दिया था.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Trending Photos

Pan Card: सिर्फ 25 दिन है बाकी, पैन कार्ड में करवाना पड़ेगा ये काम, वरना आम जनता को उठानी पड़ेगी मुश्किलें

Pan Card Update: पैन कार्ड को लेकर अहम बात लोगों को जरूर पता होनी चाहिए. दरअसल, पैन कार्ड और आधार कार्ड को लिंक करना काफी जरूरी है. पैन कार्ड और आधार कार्ड को लिंक करने की आखिरी तारीख नजदीक आती जा रही है. सभी पैन कार्ड धारकों को अपने पैन कार्ड को आधार कार्ड से लिंक करना होगा ताकि यह सुनिश्चित हो सके कि उनका पैन कार्ड सक्रिय रहे. हालांकि, कई लोगों को संदेह हो सकता है कि क्या यह पहले से ही जुड़ा हुआ है. इस प्रकार, हम आपको सलाह देते हैं कि पहले यह जांच लें कि आपका आधार आपके पैन कार्ड से जुड़ा हुआ है या नहीं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
taskeen khan
कौन है Beauty Queen तस्कीन खान, जिन्होंने Miss India का सपना छोड़ क्रैक किया UPSC
Haunted Railway Station
Haunted Railway Station: भारत का एक रेलवे स्टेशन जो 42 साल तक रहा वीरान, क्या थी वजह
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में विराट रचेंगे इतिहास, विव रिचर्ड्स-सहवाग का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड होगा चकनाचूर!
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’