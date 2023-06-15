PM Kisan पर आया नया अपडेट, नोट कर लें जून महीने की ये तारीख, सरकार ने सुना दी खुशखबरी!
PM Kisan Yojana Update: पीएम किसान स्कीम में पैसा लगाने वाले किसानों के लिए अच्छी खबर है. अगर आपने भी इस स्कीम में पैसा लगा रखा है तो 15 जून यानी आज की तारीख आपके लिए काफी खास है. इसके साथ ही जून महीने में ही सरकार किसानों को एक खुशखबरी देने जा रही है. 

Jun 15, 2023

PM Kisan 14th installment: देश भर के किसानों के लिए आज का दिन काफी बड़ा है. अगर आप भी पीएम किसान योजना (pm kisan scheme) का फायदा ले रहे हैं तो आज यानी 15 जून की तारीख सभी के लिए खास है. सरकार ने बताया है कि 15 तारीख तक सभी किसान ईकेवाईसी (pm kisan ekyc) करा लें वरना इसके बाद में आपको पीएम किसान की 14वीं किस्त का पैसा आपको नहीं मिलेगा. इसके साथ ही यह भी खबर आ रही है कि इस महीने ही आपके खाते में 2000 रुपये आने वाले हैं. 

