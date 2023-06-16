Farmer Scheme: पीएम किसान पर आ गया बड़ा अपडेट, जान लें कब आएगी अगली किस्त
Farmer Scheme: पीएम किसान पर आ गया बड़ा अपडेट, जान लें कब आएगी अगली किस्त

PM Kisan Update: पीएम किसान वेबसाइट के अनुसार, “ईकेवाईसी पीएम किसान पंजीकृत किसानों के लिए अनिवार्य है. ओटीपी आधारित ईकेवाईसी पीएम किसान पोर्टल पर उपलब्ध है या बायोमेट्रिक आधारित ईकेवाईसी के लिए निकटतम सीएससी केंद्रों से संपर्क किया जा सकता है.

Kisan Scheme: मोदी सरकार की ओर से आम जनता के लिए कई स्कीम चलाई जा रही है. इनमें अलग-अलग वर्ग के लोगों को राहत देने का काम किया जा रहा है. इसके साथ ही किसानों के लिए भी मोदी सरकार की ओर से कई कदम उठाए गए हैं. इनमें मोदी सरकार की ओर से किसानों के लिए पीएम किसान स्कीम भी चलाई जा रही है. पीएम किसान स्कीम के जरिए मोदी सरकार किसानों को कई लाभ उपलब्ध करवा रही है. वहीं अब पीएम किसान स्कीम को लेकर अहम अपडेट सामने आया है.

