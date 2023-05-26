PM Kisan: अगले महीने आएगी पीएम किसान की 14वीं किस्त! तारीख का हुआ ऐलान, PM Modi जारी करेंगे पैसा
PM Kisan: अगले महीने आएगी पीएम किसान की 14वीं किस्त! तारीख का हुआ ऐलान, PM Modi जारी करेंगे पैसा

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

PM kisan Scheme 14th installment date: केंद्र सरकार (Central government) देश के करोड़ों किसानों के खाते में अगली किस्त का पैसा जल्द ही ट्रांसफर कर सकती है. अगले महीने सरकार किसानों को 2000 रुपये की सौगात दे सकती है. इस समय देश भर के किसान 14वीं किस्त (pm kisan yojana) का इंतजार कर रहे हैं. पीएम मोदी (pm modi) ने 13वीं किस्त का 26 फरवरी को जारी किया था,जिसके तहत करीब 16,800 करोड़ रुपये किसानों के खाते में ट्रांसफर किए गए थे. 

