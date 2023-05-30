Digital Currency को लेकर आरबीआई ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, SBI समेत इन बैंकों को किया शामिल
Reserve Bank of India: थोक स्तर पर उपयोग के लिये पायलट आधारित डिजिटल रुपये की शुरूआत एक नवंबर, 2022 को हुई थी. उसके बाद खुदरा खंड में डिजिटल रुपये के उपयोग की घोषणा एक दिसंबर, 2022 को की गयी.

RBI Digital Rupee: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (Reserve Bank of India) ने मंगलवार को कहा कि पायलट आधार पर जारी केंद्रीय बैंक डिजिटल मुद्रा (CBDT) में और बैंकों तथा स्थानों को शामिल करने के लिये धीरे-धीरे इसका विस्तार किया जा रहा है. थोक स्तर पर उपयोग के लिये पायलट आधारित डिजिटल रुपये की शुरूआत एक नवंबर, 2022 को हुई थी. उसके बाद खुदरा खंड में डिजिटल रुपये के उपयोग की घोषणा एक दिसंबर, 2022 को की गयी.

