Bank Holidays: आपको भी बदलना है 2000 का नोट तो जून में 12 दिन नहीं खुलेंगे बैंक, RBI ने दी ये जानकारी
RBI update on Bank Holidays: अगर आपको भी 2000 रुपये के नोट (2000 rupees note) बैंक में जमा करने हैं या फिर जून महीने में बैंक जाने का प्लान है तो यह खबर आपके बहुत काम की है. आरबीआई (RBI) ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया है कि जून महीने में बैंक पूरे 12 दिन बंद रहेंगे.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

Bank Holidays in June 2023: अगर आपको भी 2000 रुपये के नोट (2000 rupees note) बैंक में जमा करने हैं या फिर जून महीने में बैंक जाने का प्लान है तो यह खबर आपके बहुत काम की है. आरबीआई (RBI) ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया है कि जून महीने में बैंक पूरे 12 दिन बंद रहेंगे. ऐसे में आप किस-किस दिन 2000 रुपये के नोटों को एक्सचेंज करने जा सकते हैं. इसकी तारीख पहले ही नोट कर लें. रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (Reserve Bank of India) की तरफ से बैंक हॉलिडे की लिस्ट (Bank holidays) जारी की जाती है, जिसमें सभी राज्यों के हिसाब से बताया जाता है कि किस दिन कहां पर बैंक खुले रहेंगे- 

