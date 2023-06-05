RBI MPC की बैठक में अब क्या निकलेगा नया? SBI ने कर दी ये भविष्यवाणी
RBI Meeting: रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि अक्टूबर तक मुद्रास्फीति के आंकड़े निर्णायक रूप से 5 फीसदी से नीचे रहेंगे. प्रस्तावना में कहा गया है कि वित्त वर्ष 24 के लिए मुद्रास्फीति का अनुमान जून नीति में डाउनग्रेड किया जा सकता है. ग्रोथ मजबूत बनी हुई है, इसने आगे कहा कि FY24 के लिए ग्रोथ अपग्रेड की संभावना दिखती है.

RBI MPC Meeting: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) की मौद्रिक नीति समिति ने पिछली MPC बैठक में पिछले साल मई से दरों में 250 बीपीएस की वृद्धि के बाद रेपो दर को 6.50 प्रतिशत पर अपरिवर्तित रखने का निर्णय लिया था. अब 6-8 जून को भी आरबीआई की बैठक होने वाली है. इसको लेकर स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया का मानना है कि रेपो रेट एक बार फिर अपरिवर्तित रहेगा. इसने यह भी कहा कि FY24 के लिए मुद्रास्फीति के अनुमान को घटाया जा सकता है.

