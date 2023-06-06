RBI की शानदार पहल, करोड़ों बैंक कस्‍टमर को होगा फायदा; जानकर खुशी से उछल पड़ेंगे आप
RBI की शानदार पहल, करोड़ों बैंक कस्‍टमर को होगा फायदा; जानकर खुशी से उछल पड़ेंगे आप

RBI: आरबीआई के पूर्व ड‍िप्‍टी गवर्नर बीपी कानूनगो की अध्‍यक्षता में गठ‍ित समिति ने बैंकों को ग्राहकों के हित में कुछ कदम उठाने का सुझाव दिया है. कानूनगो सम‍ित‍ि की तरफ से द‍िए गए सुझाव में सबसे महत्‍वपूर्ण स‍िफार‍िश यह है क‍ि केवाईसी (KYC) नहीं होने पर बैंकों को कस्‍टमर के खाते को बंद नहीं करना चाह‍िए.

Jun 06, 2023

RBI की शानदार पहल, करोड़ों बैंक कस्‍टमर को होगा फायदा; जानकर खुशी से उछल पड़ेंगे आप

RBI Panel Suggestions: बैंक‍िंग सेक्‍टर का व‍िस्‍तार देश में तेजी के साथ हो रहा है. इसी को ध्‍यान में रखते हुए ग्राहकों को बैंक से म‍िलने वाली सर्व‍िस की क्‍वाल‍िटी में सुधार की लगातार कोश‍िश की जा रही है. र‍िजर्व बैंक (RBI) की तरफ से बैंक ग्राहकों को बेहतर सर्व‍िस देने, बैंक‍िंग धोखाधड़ी से बचाने और लेटेस्‍ट तकनीक के जर‍िये इंटरनेशनल लेवल की बैंक‍िंग सर्व‍िस देने की कोश‍िश की जा रही है. आरबीआई (RBI) की तरफ से बैंक‍िंग सुव‍िधाओं की क्‍वाल‍िटी बेहतर बनाने के ल‍िए ज‍िस सम‍ित‍ि का गठन क‍िया गया था, उसकी र‍िपोर्ट सौंप दी गई है.

