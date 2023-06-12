Reliance के इस शेयर ने निवेशकों को कर दिया कंगाल, 255 से 15 रुपये पर आया Stock
Reliance के इस शेयर ने निवेशकों को कर दिया कंगाल, 255 से 15 रुपये पर आया Stock

Reliance Power Share Update: देश की दिग्गज कंपनी रिलायंस ग्रुप (Reliance Share Price) का एक ऐसा ही शेयर है, जिसने निवेशकों को भारी नुकसान कराया है. इस स्टॉक की कीमत 255 रुपये से फिसलकर के 13 रुपये के लेवल पर आ गई है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price: शेयर बाजार (Share Market) में पैसा लगाने वाले निवेशक कई ऐसे शेयरों में पैसा लगाते हैं जो उनको मालामाल कर देते हैं. वहीं, कई शेयर ऐसे भी होते हैं जो उनको कंगाल कर देते हैं. देश की दिग्गज कंपनी रिलायंस ग्रुप (Reliance Share Price) का एक ऐसा ही शेयर है, जिसने निवेशकों को भारी नुकसान कराया है. इस स्टॉक की कीमत 255 रुपये से फिसलकर के 13 रुपये के लेवल पर आ गई है. इस शेयर ने निवेशकों का पैसा डुबा दिया है. रिलायंस के इस स्टॉक का नाम Reliance Power Ltd है. 

