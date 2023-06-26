Apple Price: सेब की कीमतों से किसानों पर कितना होगा असर? हटा दी गई है ये चीज
topStories1hindi1755143
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Apple Price: सेब की कीमतों से किसानों पर कितना होगा असर? हटा दी गई है ये चीज

Customs Duty on US Apples: उन्होंने कहा कि वास्तव में यह भारत के लिए फायदे का सौदा है, क्योंकि इसके बदले अमेरिकी बाजार में घरेलू इस्पात और एल्यूमिनियम उत्पादों को बाजार पहुंच मिलेगी. इन उत्पादों का निर्यात 2018 में अमेरिका के उच्च शुल्क लगाने से प्रभावित हुआ था.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Trending Photos

Apple Price: सेब की कीमतों से किसानों पर कितना होगा असर? हटा दी गई है ये चीज

Apple Price: अमेरिकी सेब पर 20 प्रतिशत प्रतिशोधात्मक सीमा शुल्क हटाने के फैसले से भारतीय किसानों पर कोई प्रभाव नहीं पड़ेगा. एक वरिष्ठ सरकारी अधिकारी ने सोमवार को यह बात कही. उन्होंने बताया कि अगर इसका कोई असर होता भी है, तो सरकार के पास उत्पादकों को समर्थन देने के लिए पर्याप्त नीतिगत गुंजाइश है. वाणिज्य विभाग में अतिरिक्त सचिव पीयूष कुमार ने कहा कि भारत इस शुल्क को हटाकर कुछ भी 'ज्यादा' नहीं दे रहा है और ऐसा नहीं है कि 'हमने अमेरिकी सेबों के लिए अपने दरवाजे पूरी तरह खोल दिए हैं.''

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज