Tech Companies India Fdi: अमेर‍िकी कंपनी के चेयरमैन ने की मोदी सरकार की तारीफ, कहा-मोदी ने भारत आना आसान किया
Tech Companies India Fdi: अमेर‍िकी कंपनी के चेयरमैन ने की मोदी सरकार की तारीफ, कहा-मोदी ने भारत आना आसान किया

FDI Policy: अमेरिकी फर्म डॉक्यूसाइन के नवनियुक्त भारतीय-अमेरिकी अध्यक्ष रॉबर्ट चटवानी ने कहा क‍ि मोदी सरकार ने तकनीकी कंपनियों से एफडीआई (FDI) आकर्षित करने पर बहुत अधिक जोर दिया है.

Tech Companies India Fdi: अमेर‍िकी कंपनी के चेयरमैन ने की मोदी सरकार की तारीफ, कहा-मोदी ने भारत आना आसान किया

Modi Government: मोदी सरकार की तरफ से व‍िदेशी कंपन‍ियों को न‍िवेश के ल‍िए आकर्ष‍ित करने पर लगातार काम क‍िया जा रहा है. यही कारण है क‍ि प‍िछले कुछ सालों में लगातार एफडीआई (FDI) में इजाफा हो रहा है. अमेरिकी फर्म डॉक्यूसाइन के नवनियुक्त भारतीय-अमेरिकी अध्यक्ष रॉबर्ट चटवानी ने कहा क‍ि मोदी सरकार ने तकनीकी कंपनियों से एफडीआई (FDI) आकर्षित करने पर बहुत अधिक जोर दिया है. यही कारण है क‍ि वैश्‍व‍िक कंपनियों के लिए एक दशक पहले के मुकाबले भारत में अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज कराना आसान हो गया है.

