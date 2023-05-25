SBI Credit Card ने कर दी बड़ी गलती, कंपनी पर लगा दो लाख रुपये का जुर्माना, ग्राहक ध्यान रखें ये बात
SBI Credit Card ने कर दी बड़ी गलती, कंपनी पर लगा दो लाख रुपये का जुर्माना, ग्राहक ध्यान रखें ये बात

Credit Card: दिल्ली की एक उपभोक्ता अदालत ने क्रेडिट कार्ड की मियाद खत्म होने के बावजूद उपभोक्ता को बिल भेजने पर एसबीआई कार्ड्स एंड पेमेंट सर्विसेज को दो लाख रुपये का भुगतान करने का निर्देश दिया है.

Credit Card Payment: क्रेडिट कार्ड का इस्तेमाल काफी बढ़ता जा रहा है. लोगों को क्रेडिट कार्ड के जरिए काफी फायदा भी मिलता है. लोग क्रेडिट कार्ड से एडवांस पेमेंट कर सकते हैं और रिवॉर्ड्स के साथ ही कैशबैक का भी फायदा उठा सकते हैं. हालांकि अब क्रेडिट कार्ड से जुड़ी अहम खबर सामने आई है. दरअसल, एक क्रेडिट कार्ड कंपनी को जुर्माना भुगतना पड़ा है.

