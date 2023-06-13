Share Market Update: सेंसेक्स ने मारी छलांग, निफ्टी 18700 अंक के पार
Share Market Update: सेंसेक्स ने मारी छलांग, निफ्टी 18700 अंक के पार

Sensex Update: बीएसई का 30 शेयरों पर आधारित सूचकांक सेंसेक्स 418.45 अंक यानी 0.67 प्रतिशत चढ़कर 63,143.16 अंक पर पहुंच गया. कारोबार के दौरान एक समय इसमें 452.76 अंक का भी उछाल देखा गया. नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (एनएसई) का निफ्टी भी 114.65 अंक यानी 0.62 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 18,716.15 अंक पर बंद हुआ.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

Share Market Update: सेंसेक्स ने मारी छलांग, निफ्टी 18700 अंक के पार

Share Market Update: वैश्विक बाजारों के सकारात्मक संकेतों और घरेलू मोर्चे पर अनुकूल वृहद-आर्थिक आंकड़ों से उत्साहित निवेशकों के समर्थन से मंगलवार को सेंसेक्स 418 अंक उछलकर छह महीने के हाई लेवल पर पहुंच गया और निफ्टी भी 18,700 अंक से ऊपर बंद हुई. कारोबारियों के मुताबिक, दिग्गज कंपनियों रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज और आईटीसी के शेयरों में जोरदार लिवाली से भी शेयर बाजारों में तेजी का माहौल रहा.

