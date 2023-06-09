Share Market Closing: आखिरी दिन लाल निशान में बंद हुआ बाजार, सेंसेक्स में 200 अंकों की गिरावट, निफ्टी 18600 के नीचे
Share Market Closing: आखिरी दिन लाल निशान में बंद हुआ बाजार, सेंसेक्स में 200 अंकों की गिरावट, निफ्टी 18600 के नीचे

Share Market: सेंसेक्स ने आज शुक्रवार 62594.74 का लो लगाया. इसके साथ ही सेंसेक्स 223.01 अंक (0.35%) की गिरावट के साथ 62625.63 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ. वहीं निफ्टी भी आज लाल निशान में दिखाई दी. निफ्टी का आज का लो 18555.40 था. इसके बाद निफ्टी 71.15 अंक (0.38%) की गिरावट के साथ 18563.40 के स्तर पर बंद हुई.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 05:09 PM IST

Stock Market: शेयर मार्केट में आज फिर से गिरावट देखने को मिली है. सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी में काफी गिरावट आई है. सेंसेक्स में जहां 200 अंकों की गिरावट आई है तो वहीं निफ्टी में भी गिरावट आई. इसके साथ ही निफ्टी 18600 के नीचे आ गया. वहीं आज कई स्टॉक्स में गिरावट देखने को मिली है. वहीं कल गुरुवार को भी बाजार ने लाल निशान में ही क्लोजिंग दी थी.

