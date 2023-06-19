Share Market: पहले ही दिन धड़ाम हुआ बाजार, सेंसेक्स 200 अंक टूटा, निफ्टी 18800 के नीचे बंद
Share Market: पहले ही दिन धड़ाम हुआ बाजार, सेंसेक्स 200 अंक टूटा, निफ्टी 18800 के नीचे बंद

Sensex Update: मुख्य रूप से निजी बैंकों के जरिए संचालित मुनाफावसूली के बीच भारतीय शेयर सर्वकालिक उच्च स्तर पर बंद होने से कतराते रहे. पिछले सप्ताह एक मजबूत रैली के बाद वैश्विक बाजारों ने भी राहत की सांस ली. आज अमेरिकी अवकाश होने के कारण भारतीय बाजार भी कमजोर बने रहे.

Jun 19, 2023

Share Market: पहले ही दिन धड़ाम हुआ बाजार, सेंसेक्स 200 अंक टूटा, निफ्टी 18800 के नीचे बंद

Share Market: शेयर बाजार में सोमवार को गिरावट देखने को मिली है. सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी कारोबारी हफ्ते के पहले दिन ही धड़ाम हो गए. इसके साथ ही सेंसेक्स में 200 से ज्यादा अंकों की गिरावट देखने को मिली है. वहीं निफ्टी भी आखिर में लाल निशान में बंद हुआ. निफ्टी में 70 अंकों की गिरावट देखने को मिली. इसके साथ ही कई शेयरों में भी आज भारी गिरावट देखने को मिली है.

