SBI का करोड़ों ग्राहकों को अलर्ट, आपका भी है बैंक में अकाउंट, तो जारी हुआ ये नोटिस
SBI का करोड़ों ग्राहकों को अलर्ट, आपका भी है बैंक में अकाउंट, तो जारी हुआ ये नोटिस

State Bank of India: SBI ने बैंक लॉकर (Locker Rules) को लेकर नियमों में बदलाव कर दिया है. बता दें नए नियम जल्द ही लागू होने वाले हैं. SBI ने इस बारे में ट्वीट करके ग्राहकों को जानकारी दी है.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 06:52 PM IST

SBI का करोड़ों ग्राहकों को अलर्ट, आपका भी है बैंक में अकाउंट, तो जारी हुआ ये नोटिस

SBI Bank Locker Rule: स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (State Bank of India) में खाता रखने वाले ग्राहकों के लिए जरूरी खबर है. अगर आपका भी देश के इस सरकारी बैंक में अकाउंट है तो एक नया अपडेट आ गया है. SBI ने बैंक लॉकर (Locker Rules) को लेकर नियमों में बदलाव कर दिया है. बता दें नए नियम जल्द ही लागू होने वाले हैं. SBI ने इस बारे में ट्वीट करके ग्राहकों को जानकारी दी है. आइए आपको बताते हैं स्टेट बैंक ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्वीट में क्या लिखा है-

