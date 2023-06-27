Tomato Price: टमाटर की कीमतों को लेकर आई अच्छी खबर, सरकार ने कहा - जल्द होगा सस्ता
Tomato Price: टमाटर की कीमतों को लेकर आई अच्छी खबर, सरकार ने कहा - जल्द होगा सस्ता

Tomato Price News: देश के कई शहरों में 100 रुपये और उससे भी अधिक दाम पर टमाटर बिकने की खबरें आ रही हैं. इसकी वजह से खाना बनाने में प्रमुखता से इस्तेमाल होने वाले टमाटर ने घरों का बजट बिगाड़ने का काम किया है.

Tomato Price: टमाटर की कीमतों को लेकर आई अच्छी खबर, सरकार ने कहा - जल्द होगा सस्ता

Tomato Price Increase: बेमौसम बारिश और बिपारजॉय तूफान की वजह से टमाटर की कीमतों (Tomato Price) में जोरदार उछाल देखने को मिला है. एकसाथ महंगे हुए टमाटर के भाव को देखने को बाद में सरकार ने कहा है अस्थायी मौसम की कंडीशन की वजह से टमाटर के भाव में उछाल देखने को मिला है, लेकिन जल्द ही इसकी कीमतें नीचे आ जाएंगी. देश के कई शहरों में 100 रुपये और उससे भी अधिक दाम पर टमाटर बिकने की खबरें आ रही हैं. इसकी वजह से खाना बनाने में प्रमुखता से इस्तेमाल होने वाले टमाटर ने घरों का बजट बिगाड़ने का काम किया है.

