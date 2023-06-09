Train Track Shifting: आखिर अपने आप कैसे चेंज हो जाती हैं ट्रेन की पटरियां? ड्राइवर का नहीं होता कोई हाथ, फिर कौन एडजस्ट करता है ट्रैक
Train Track Shifting: आखिर अपने आप कैसे चेंज हो जाती हैं ट्रेन की पटरियां? ड्राइवर का नहीं होता कोई हाथ, फिर कौन एडजस्ट करता है ट्रैक

Who Shifts Train Track: आपने देखा होगा कि ट्रैक पर विभिन्न जगह कई सारी पटरियां होती हैं. वे पटरियां ट्रेन के रूट के हिसाब से लगातार चेंज होती रहती हैं. सवाल ये है कि वे पटरियां आखिरकार अपने आप चेंज कैसे हो जाती हैं. 

Jun 09, 2023

Train Track Shifting: आखिर अपने आप कैसे चेंज हो जाती हैं ट्रेन की पटरियां? ड्राइवर का नहीं होता कोई हाथ, फिर कौन एडजस्ट करता है ट्रैक

How Train Track is Shifted: आपने देखा है कि जब ट्रेन पटरियों पर दौड़ रही होती है तो जंक्शन आने पर वह अपने आप ही दिशा बदलकर मंजिल की ओर बढ़ जाती है. उस ट्रेन को सही दिशा में भेजने के लिए ट्रेन की पटरियां आपस में मिल जाती हैं और ट्रेन बिना भटके हुए अपने डेस्टिनेशन की ओर चल देती है. आखिर ये सब होता कैसे है. जमीन पर बिछी हुई पटरियां आखिर अपने आप मूव कर दूसरी ओर कैसे खिसक जाती हैं. क्या इस काम को कोई इंसान करता है या फिर ये मशीन के जरिए होता है. आज हम इस बारे में आपको रेलवे के इस मैकेनिज्म के बारे में विस्तार से बताते हैं.

