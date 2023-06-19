Vande Bharat Express में है ये खास बातें, मोदी सरकार ने दिया है जनता को अनमोल तोहफा
Vande Bharat Express में है ये खास बातें, मोदी सरकार ने दिया है जनता को अनमोल तोहफा

Vande Bharat: वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस भारतीय रेलवे के जरिए संचालित एक इलेक्ट्रिक मल्टीपल-ट्रेन इकाई है. वंदे भारत ट्रेनें दिन के दौरान चलती हैं, शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस के समान प्रमुख भारतीय शहरों को एक दिन से भी कम समय में कवर किया जा सकता है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Vande Bharat Express में है ये खास बातें, मोदी सरकार ने दिया है जनता को अनमोल तोहफा

Indian Railway: देश में कई ट्रेनें चल रही है. हालांकि इनमें हाल के दिनों में वंदे भारत की काफी चर्चा हो रही है. वंदे भारत ट्रेन मोदी सरकार में शुरू किया गया एक बेहतरीन प्रोजेक्ट है, जिससे यात्रियों को रेलवे का एक बेहतर अनुभव मिल रहा है. हालांकि ऐसे बहुत से लोग हैं, जिन्हें वंदे भारत ट्रेन की खासियतों के बारे में जानकारी नहीं होगी. ऐसे में आज हम आपको वंदे भारत ट्रेन की खास बातों के बारे में बताने वाले हैं. आइए जानते हैं...

