कोर्ट के फैसले पर माल्या ने कहा- मैं तो बैंकों से अपील कर रहा हूं कि पैसे ले लो

नई दिल्ली: लंदन हाईकोर्ट से शराब कारोबारी विजय माल्या को राहत मिली. माल्या को अब गृह विभाग द्वारा प्रत्यर्पण के आदेश के खिलाफ अपील की इजाजत मिल गई है. कानूनी जानकारों के मुताबिक, अब पूरे मामले की हाई कोर्ट में एकबार फिर से सुनवाई होगी. अगर उसे वहां से राहत मिल जाती है तो ठीक, नहीं तो वह सुप्रीम कोर्ट जा सकता है.

God is great.Justice prevails. A Division Bench of the English High Court with two senior Judges allowed my application to appeal against the Magistrates Judgement on the prima facie case and charges by the CBI. I always said the charges were false. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) 2 July 2019

कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद माल्या ने ट्वीट कर कहा, भगवान महान हैं और न्याय हुआ है. डिविजन बेंच ने वेस्टमिंस्टर कोर्ट के फैसले के खिलाफ अपील की इजाजत दी है. मैंने हमेशा से कहा कि CBI ने मेरे खिलाफ जो आरोप लगाया है वह गलत है.

Despite the good Court result for me today, I once again repeat my offer to pay back the Banks that lent money to Kingfisher Airlines in full. Please take the money. With the balance, I also want to pay employees and other creditors and move on in life. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) 2 July 2019

अपने दूसरे ट्वीट में माल्या ने कहा, कोर्ट का फैसला मेरे पक्ष में आया है. इसके बावजूद मैं भारतीय बैंकों से अपील करता हूं कि वे मुझे लोन चुकाने दें. किंगफिशर एयरलाइन्स पर जितना कर्ज है मैं उसे चुकाने के लिए तैयार हूं. बैंकों के अलावा मैं किंगफिशर के कर्मचारियों की सैलरी भी देने के लिए तैयार हूं.

After all the mockery made of me I would respectfully ask those interested parties to focus on the Divisional Bench Judgement in England today allowing me to challenge the core of the false prima facie case filed against me by the CBI. Witch-hunt ? — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) 2 July 2019

अपने तीसरे ट्वीट में माल्या ने कहा, इस पूरे मामले में मेरा बुरी तरह मजाक बनाया गया. मैं इस मामले के सभी पक्षकारों से कहना चाहता हूं कि वे डिविजन बेंच के फैसले पर गौर करें, जिसमें मुझे प्रथम दृष्टया केस बनाने के लिए जो सबूत दिए गए हैं उन्हें दोबारा अपील का मौका दिया गया है.