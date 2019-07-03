close

Zee News
विजय माल्या

कोर्ट के फैसले पर माल्या ने कहा- मैं तो बैंकों से अपील कर रहा हूं कि पैसे ले लो

लंदन हाईकोर्ट के फैसले के बाद माल्या ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि, मैं भारतीय बैंकों से अपील करता हूं कि वे मुझे लोन चुकाने दें. किंगफिशर एयरलाइन्स पर जितना कर्ज है मैं उसे चुकाने के लिए तैयार हूं. बैंकों के अलावा मैं किंगफिशर के कर्मचारियों की सैलरी भी देने के लिए तैयार हूं.

अब पूरे मामले की हाई कोर्ट में एकबार फिर से सुनवाई होगी. (फाइल)

नई दिल्ली: लंदन हाईकोर्ट से शराब कारोबारी विजय माल्या को राहत मिली. माल्या को अब गृह विभाग द्वारा प्रत्यर्पण के आदेश के खिलाफ अपील की इजाजत मिल गई है. कानूनी जानकारों के मुताबिक, अब पूरे मामले की हाई कोर्ट में एकबार फिर से सुनवाई होगी. अगर उसे वहां से राहत मिल जाती है तो ठीक, नहीं तो वह सुप्रीम कोर्ट जा सकता है.

कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद माल्या ने ट्वीट कर कहा, भगवान महान हैं और न्याय हुआ है. डिविजन बेंच ने वेस्टमिंस्टर कोर्ट के फैसले के खिलाफ अपील की इजाजत दी है. मैंने हमेशा से कहा कि CBI ने मेरे खिलाफ जो आरोप लगाया है वह गलत है.

अपने दूसरे ट्वीट में माल्या ने कहा, कोर्ट का फैसला मेरे पक्ष में आया है. इसके बावजूद मैं भारतीय बैंकों से अपील करता हूं कि वे मुझे लोन चुकाने दें. किंगफिशर एयरलाइन्स पर जितना कर्ज है मैं उसे चुकाने के लिए तैयार हूं. बैंकों के अलावा मैं किंगफिशर के कर्मचारियों की सैलरी भी देने के लिए तैयार हूं.

अपने तीसरे ट्वीट में माल्या ने कहा, इस पूरे मामले में मेरा बुरी तरह मजाक बनाया गया. मैं इस मामले के सभी पक्षकारों से कहना चाहता हूं कि वे डिविजन बेंच के फैसले पर गौर करें, जिसमें मुझे प्रथम दृष्टया केस बनाने के लिए जो सबूत दिए गए हैं उन्हें दोबारा अपील का मौका दिया गया है.

