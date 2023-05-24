US Economy: कंगाल हो सकता है अमेरिका! अडानी की नेटवर्थ से भी कम कैश बचा, अब क्या होगा इस देश का?
US Economy: कंगाल हो सकता है अमेरिका! अडानी की नेटवर्थ से भी कम कैश बचा, अब क्या होगा इस देश का?

US Share Market: अमेरिका के पास काफी कम कैश बचा है. अमेरिका के पास जितना कैश मौजूदा वक्त में बचा हुआ है वो कारोबारी गौतम अडानी की नेटवर्थ से भी काफी कम है. देश के पास अब केवल 57 अरब डॉलर का कैश रह गया है जो गौतम अडानी की नेटवर्थ से भी कम है.

May 24, 2023

US Economy: कंगाल हो सकता है अमेरिका! अडानी की नेटवर्थ से भी कम कैश बचा, अब क्या होगा इस देश का?

America Update: अमेरिका में इन दिनों आर्थिक तौर पर हालात काफी खराब देखने को मिल रही है. दरअसल, अमेरिका में डेट सीलिंग संकट (US Debt Ceiling Crisis) को लेकर काफी चर्चाएं चल रही है और ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि जल्दी ही अमेरिका कंगाल हो सकता है और डिफॉल्टर देश बन सकता है. अगर ऐसा होता है को अमेरिकी इतिहास में ऐसा पहली बार होगा, जब देश डिफॉल्टर हो गया हो.

