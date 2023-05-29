कब-कैसे-कहां मिलेगा 75 रुपये का विशेष सिक्का? यहां जानें सभी सवालों का जवाब
कब-कैसे-कहां मिलेगा 75 रुपये का विशेष सिक्का? यहां जानें सभी सवालों का जवाब

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:55 PM IST

75 rupees coin: नई संसद के उद्घाटन के साथ ही प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 28 मई को विशेष डाक टिकट और 75 रुपये का एक विशेष स्मारक सिक्का भी जारी किया है. नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम के दौरान वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा था कि नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन के अवसर पर केंद्र सरकार के अधिकार के तहत जारी करने के लिए टकसाल में 75 रुपये मूल्यवर्ग का सिक्का गढ़ा जाएगा.

