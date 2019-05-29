Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
जोमैटो

वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद Zomato ने डिलीवरी ब्वॉय को गिफ्ट की इलेक्ट्रिक साइकिल

जोमैटो को फाउंडर दीपेंद्र गोयल ने मंगलवार को ट्वीट कर कहा कि रामू साहू को कंपनी की तरफ से इलेक्ट्रिक ट्राई साइकिल गिफ्ट किया गया है.

हर कोई डिलीवरी ब्वॉय रामू की तारीफ कर रहा है. (फोटो साभार @deepigoyal)

नई दिल्ली: पिछले दिनों एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा था, जिसमें Zomato का दिव्यांग डिलीवरी ब्वॉय अपना काम ईमानदारी से कर रहा था. रामू साहू दिव्यांग हैं और वे हाथ से चलने वाले ट्राई साइकिल की मदद से खाना पहुंचाने का काम करते थे. उस समय लोगों ने कहा कि ऐसे लोगों को मदद करने की जरूरत है. उन्हें अगर इलेक्ट्रिक ट्राई साइकिल मिल जाएगी तो वे अपना काम आसानी से कर पाएंगे.

 इस घटना के एक सप्ताह के भीतर जोमैटो को फाउंडर दीपेंद्र गोयल ने मंगलवार को ट्वीट कर कहा कि रामू साहू को कंपनी की तरफ से इलेक्ट्रिक ट्राई साइकिल गिफ्ट किया गया है.

दीपेंद्र गोयल के इस ट्वीट को अब तक 1 हजार रिट्वीट, 5 हजार लाइक और 183 कमेंट किए जा चुके हैं.

हर कोई जोमैटो की तारीफ कर रहा है. कुछ लोगों ने यह भी कहा कि उनकी सुरक्षा के लिए उन्हें हेलमेट भी गिफ्ट किया जाए. साथ में लोगों ने यह भी कहा कि जोमैटो अपने डिलीवरी ब्वॉय को ट्रैफिक रूल्स फॉलो करने और कम स्पीड में गाड़ी चलाने के लिए कहे.

 

