वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद Zomato ने डिलीवरी ब्वॉय को गिफ्ट की इलेक्ट्रिक साइकिल

नई दिल्ली: पिछले दिनों एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा था, जिसमें Zomato का दिव्यांग डिलीवरी ब्वॉय अपना काम ईमानदारी से कर रहा था. रामू साहू दिव्यांग हैं और वे हाथ से चलने वाले ट्राई साइकिल की मदद से खाना पहुंचाने का काम करते थे. उस समय लोगों ने कहा कि ऐसे लोगों को मदद करने की जरूरत है. उन्हें अगर इलेक्ट्रिक ट्राई साइकिल मिल जाएगी तो वे अपना काम आसानी से कर पाएंगे.

UPDATE: Our delivery partner Ramu Sahu has gracefully accepted the electric vehicle that we were keen on him having. pic.twitter.com/LrJp86tZ8h — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) 28 May 2019

इस घटना के एक सप्ताह के भीतर जोमैटो को फाउंडर दीपेंद्र गोयल ने मंगलवार को ट्वीट कर कहा कि रामू साहू को कंपनी की तरफ से इलेक्ट्रिक ट्राई साइकिल गिफ्ट किया गया है.

#Zomato you keep rocking , you made my day , this man is the inspiration for all who thinks there's life is screwed , please make this man famous pic.twitter.com/DTLZKzCFoi — Honey Goyal (@tfortitto) 17 May 2019

दीपेंद्र गोयल के इस ट्वीट को अब तक 1 हजार रिट्वीट, 5 हजार लाइक और 183 कमेंट किए जा चुके हैं.

Ramu getting a hang of his new ride. pic.twitter.com/C7iaxWtDCf — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) 28 May 2019

हर कोई जोमैटो की तारीफ कर रहा है. कुछ लोगों ने यह भी कहा कि उनकी सुरक्षा के लिए उन्हें हेलमेट भी गिफ्ट किया जाए. साथ में लोगों ने यह भी कहा कि जोमैटो अपने डिलीवरी ब्वॉय को ट्रैफिक रूल्स फॉलो करने और कम स्पीड में गाड़ी चलाने के लिए कहे.

Ramu also needs a helmet. — Lawrence Taur (@LawrenceTaur) 29 May 2019