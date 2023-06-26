CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: सीआरपीएफ में भर्ती के लिए किया था आवेदन, आपके लिए आ गया ये डॉक्यूमेंट; कर लीजिए डाउनलोड
CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: सीआरपीएफ में भर्ती के लिए किया था आवेदन, आपके लिए आ गया ये डॉक्यूमेंट; कर लीजिए डाउनलोड

CRPF Exam Date: परीक्षा का पहला सेशन 1 से 3 जुलाई, 2023 तक आयोजित किया जाएगा, इसके बाद दूसरा सेशन 4 और 5 जुलाई, 2023 को आयोजित किया जाएगा. परीक्षा का आखिरी सेशन 6, 10, 11, 12, 2023 जुलाई को आयोजित किया जाएगा. 

Jun 26, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: सीआरपीएफ में भर्ती के लिए किया था आवेदन, आपके लिए आ गया ये डॉक्यूमेंट; कर लीजिए डाउनलोड

CRPF Admit Card 2023: केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल (सीआरपीएफ) ने अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर कांस्टेबल ट्रेड्समैन एडमिट कार्ड 2023 जारी कर दिया है. परीक्षा, जो 1 से 12 जुलाई, 2023 तक होने वाली है, बड़ी संख्या में कैंडिडेट्स को समायोजित करने के लिए परीक्षा तीन सेशन में आयोजित की जाएगी.

