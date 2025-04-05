Assam Board ने रद्द की कक्षा 11वीं की परीक्षाएं! अब छात्र सीधे 2026 में देंगे 12वीं के एग्जाम

Assam Board Class 11 Exam 2025: असम उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद (AHSEC) ने कक्षा 11वीं की शेष बची हुई उच्च माध्यमिक (HS) प्रथम वर्ष परीक्षा 2025 को रद्द कर दिया है, जिसकी जानकारी खुद शिक्षा कैबिनेट मंत्री रनोज पेगु ने एक्स प्लेटफॉर्म पर दी. यह फैसला राज्य में हो रहे पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर लिया गया है, जो 20 मई 2025 तक जारी रहेंगे. ऐसे में शिक्षक चुनावी ड्यूटी पर व्यस्थ रहेंगे.

In view of the Panchayat Election process continuing until May 20, 2025, and the engagement of teachers in election duties, the Board has decided to cancel the remaining HS First Year Examinations, 2025. Students who appeared for the March 2025 exams will be allowed to take the… pic.twitter.com/gJP3ctbrfj

— Ranoj Pegu (ranojpeguassam) April 4, 2025