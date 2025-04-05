Assam Board ने रद्द की कक्षा 11वीं की परीक्षाएं! अब छात्र सीधे 2026 में देंगे 12वीं के एग्जाम
Assam Board ने रद्द की कक्षा 11वीं की परीक्षाएं! अब छात्र सीधे 2026 में देंगे 12वीं के एग्जाम

Assam Board Exam Cancel: असम उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद ने कक्षा 11वीं की शेष बची हुई परीक्षा को कैंसिल कर दिया है. पढ़ें क्या है पूरी वजह..

 

Written By  Muskan Chaurasia|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
Assam Board Class 11 Exam 2025: असम उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद (AHSEC) ने कक्षा 11वीं की शेष बची हुई उच्च माध्यमिक (HS) प्रथम वर्ष परीक्षा 2025 को रद्द कर दिया है, जिसकी जानकारी खुद शिक्षा कैबिनेट मंत्री रनोज पेगु ने एक्स प्लेटफॉर्म  पर दी. यह फैसला राज्य में हो रहे पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर लिया गया है, जो 20 मई 2025 तक जारी रहेंगे. ऐसे में शिक्षक चुनावी ड्यूटी पर व्यस्थ रहेंगे. 

एक्स पर पोस्ट करके दी जानकारी
सोशल मीडिया एक्स पर पोस्ट करते हुए असम के शिक्षा मंत्री रनोज पेगु ने लिखा कि, राज्य में पंचायत चुनावों के कारण शिक्षक चुनावी ड्यूटी में व्यस्त होंगे, जिसमें चुनाव की तैयारी, प्रशिक्षण, मतदान और गिनती शामिल है. ऐसे में, कक्षा 11 की शेष बची परीक्षा को रद्द करने का निर्णय लिया गया है. इस निर्णय के अनुसार, जो छात्र मार्च 2025 में आयोजित विषयों में बैठ चुके थे, उन्हें 2026 में होने वाली उच्च माध्यमिक अंतिम परीक्षा में शामिल होने का अवसर मिलेगा. 
 
बोर्ड की तरफ ने ऑफिशियल डिटेल
असम शिक्षा बोर्ड की तरफ से जारी आधिकारिक बयान में कहा गया है कि, पंचायत चुनाव की तिथियों की घोषणा के बाद, यह साफ है कि राज्य के शिक्षक चुनाव की तैयारियों में व्यस्थ हो जाएंगे. ऐसे में चुनाव के चलते एग्जाम कराना बहुत मुश्किल होगा और चुनाव के बाद फिर से परिक्षाएं आयोजित करने में बहुत देरी हो जाएगी, इसलिए बोर्ड ने बाकी शेष परिक्षाओं को कैंसिल करने का फैसला लिया है.
 
नोटिस में आगे बताया गया कि कक्षा 11 के वार्षिक परीक्षा के नंबर ASSEB Div.-II वेबसाइट से स्टूडेंट्स डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे, जिन विषयों के लिए परीक्षा नहीं हुई है, उनके नंबर यूनिट टेस्ट, अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा, या फिर अन्य उपयुक्त चीजों के आधार पर दिए जाएंगे.  नंबर 15 जून 2025 तक वेबसाइट पर अपलोड किए जा सकत हैं. 

