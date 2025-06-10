NEET UG Results 2025: MBBS में लेना है एडमिशन, ये हैं इंडिया के टॉप कॉलेज
NEET UG Results 2025: MBBS में लेना है एडमिशन, ये हैं इंडिया के टॉप कॉलेज

Top Medical Colleges: भारत के टॉप मेडिकल कॉलेजों की लिस्ट यहां दी गई है. हमने पिछले चार सालों के ट्रेंड का एनालिसिस किया है.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
NEET UG Results 2025: MBBS में लेना है एडमिशन, ये हैं इंडिया के टॉप कॉलेज

NEET देने वाले स्टूडेंट्स बेसब्री से अपने रिजल्ट का इंतजार कर रहे हैं. इसके साथ ही उनके मन में यह सवाल भी होगा कि MBBS की पढ़ाई के लिए देश के सबसे अच्छे मेडिकल कॉलेज कौन से हैं. अगर आप भी इसी उलझन में हैं, तो शिक्षा मंत्रालय के नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूशनल रैंकिंग फ्रेमवर्क (NIRF) के मुताबिक भारत के टॉप मेडिकल कॉलेजों की लिस्ट यहां दी गई है. हमने पिछले चार सालों के ट्रेंड का एनालिसिस किया है.

AIIMS दिल्ली लगातार नंबर 1 पर बरकरार
नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूशनल रैंकिंग फ्रेमवर्क (NIRF) की रिपोर्ट बताती है कि ऑल इंडिया इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंस (AIIMS), दिल्ली, भारत का टॉप मेडिकल कॉलेज है. AIIMS दिल्ली ने साल 2021 से 2024 तक लगातार चार सालों से अपनी पहली रैंक बनाए रखी है.

इसके ठीक बाद पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल एजुकेशन एंड रिसर्च (PGIMER), चंडीगढ़ है, जिसने इस दौरान लगातार दूसरा स्थान बनाए रखा है. क्रिश्चियन मेडिकल कॉलेज (CMC), वेल्लोर भी इन चारों सालों में लगातार तीसरे स्थान पर कायम रहा है.

Rank 2024 2023 2022 2021
1 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
2 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
3 Christian Medical College Christian Medical College Christian Medical College Christian Medical College
4 National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
5 Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research Banaras Hindu University Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
6 Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research  Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
7 Banaras Hindu University Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University
8 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Banaras Hindu University Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research
9 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram King George`s Medical University
10 Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

चौथे और पांचवें नंबर पर उतार-चढ़ाव
चौथे स्थान पर लगातार नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेंटल हेल्थ एंड न्यूरो साइंसेज (NIMHANS), बेंगलुरु है. हालांकि, पांचवीं रैंक में थोड़े बदलाव देखने को मिले हैं. जवाहरलाल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ पोस्टग्रेजुएट मेडिकल एजुकेशन एंड रिसर्च (JIPMER), पुदुचेरी ने 2023 और 2024 में यह स्थान हासिल किया, जबकि बनारस हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय (BHU) 2022 में इस जगह पर था, और संजय गांधी पोस्टग्रेजुएट इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेज (SGPGIMS), लखनऊ ने 2021 में पांचवां स्थान पाया था.

