Quiz: आखिर किस देश में नीली जींस पहनने पर पाबंदी है?
Quiz: आखिर किस देश में नीली जींस पहनने पर पाबंदी है?

GK Question in Hindi: जनरल नॉलेज के बिना कई बार चीजे बहुत कठिन हो जाती है. अगर आपकी जनरल नॉलेज अच्छी होगी तो आपको हर फील्ड में हेल्प मिलेगी. 

GK Quiz Question and Answer: पढ़ाई के बाद जब हम सोचते हैं कि हमारे पास अब अच्छी जॉब होनी चाहिए या और हायर स्टडीज के लिए एक अच्छे कॉलेज या यूनिवर्सिटी में एडमिशन मिलना चाहिए. तो उस समय हमारे सबसे ज्यादा काम आने वाली जो चीज है वो है जनरल नॉलेज. जनरल नॉलेज के बिना कई बार चीजे बहुत कठिन हो जाती है. अगर आपकी जनरल नॉलेज अच्छी होगी तो आपको हर फील्ड में हेल्प मिलेगी. आज हम आपको जीके के कुछ ऐसे ही सवालों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जो आपके लिए बेहतर हो सकते हैं.

