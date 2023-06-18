QUIZ: ऐसी कौन सी चीज है जो कभी जलती भी नहीं है और डूबती भी नहीं है?
topStories1hindi1741860
Hindi Newsकरियर

QUIZ: ऐसी कौन सी चीज है जो कभी जलती भी नहीं है और डूबती भी नहीं है?

General Knowledge Tricky Questions: पढ़ाई के लिए होने वाले एग्जाम में ज्यादातर सवाल कोर्स से जुड़े ही होते हैं, लेकिन कुछ सवाल ऐसे भी होते हैं जो कि जनरल नॉलेज से होते हैं.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 05:46 AM IST

Trending Photos

QUIZ: ऐसी कौन सी चीज है जो कभी जलती भी नहीं है और डूबती भी नहीं है?

General Knowledge Important Questions: स्टूडेंट्स जब 10वीं 12वीं पास कर लेते हैं तो उनको आगे की पढ़ाई के लिए किसी बड़े संस्थान में एडमिशन लेना होता है तो उसके लिए एग्जाम देना पड़ता है. इस एग्जाम में कई तरह के सवाल भी स्टूडेंट्स से पूछे जाते हैं. हालांकि इसमें ज्यादातर सवाल कोर्स से जुड़े ही होते हैं, लेकिन कुछ सवाल ऐसे भी होते हैं जो कि जनरल नॉलेज से होते हैं. ऐसे ही सवालों के बारे में हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss के हर नए सीजन से पहले Salman Khan को ऑफ रखना पड़ता है अपना फोन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..