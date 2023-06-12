PNR 1 टिकट 6 पर कन्फर्म केवल 5, तो ऐसे में कितने लोग कर सकते हैं यात्रा, पढ़िए नियम
topStories1hindi1734840
Hindi Newsकरियर

PNR 1 टिकट 6 पर कन्फर्म केवल 5, तो ऐसे में कितने लोग कर सकते हैं यात्रा, पढ़िए नियम

Ticket Confirmation Rule: जब ट्रेन से ट्रेवल करने के लिए टिकट बुक कराते हैं मतलब रिजर्वेशन कराते हैं तो एक साथ कई लोगों का भी करवा लेते हैं. इसमें कई बार कन्फर्म टिकट मिलता है और कई बार नहीं भी मिलता है.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Trending Photos

PNR 1 टिकट 6 पर कन्फर्म केवल 5, तो ऐसे में कितने लोग कर सकते हैं यात्रा, पढ़िए नियम

Ticket Cancellation Rule of E-Ticket: जब भारत में सस्ते ट्रेवल की बात आती है तो इसका सिर्फ एक ही ऑप्शन है और वो है इंडियन रेलवे. इंडियन रेलवे की यात्रा सस्ते के साथ साथ आरामदायक और सुविधाजनक भी है, लेकिन इंडियन रेलवे के कुछ नियम भी हैं जिन्हें यात्रा के दौरान फॉलो करना पड़ता है नहीं तो उसके लिए फाइन भी देना पड़ सकता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Madhu Mantena
प्रोड्यूसर मधु मेंटाना ने इरा त्रिवेदी से की शादी, पहले पोस्ट में लिखा- अब हुआ पूरा
Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: दोबारा शादी करने के बाद एक्स वाइफ मसाबा के लिए ये क्या कह गए मधु मेंटाना, 'गदर' ने तोड़ा शाहरुख खान का रिकॉर्ड
Government scheme
ये वेबसाइट है पूरा सरकारी दफ्तर! मिनटों में हो जाएगा आपका हर जरूरी काम
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Anil Ambani
Reliance के इस शेयर ने निवेशकों को कर दिया कंगाल, 255 से 15 रुपये पर आया Stock
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा