JAC 12th Arts and Commerce Result: इंतजार खत्म, झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कॉमर्स का रिजल्ट इतने बजे कर पाएंगे चेक

JAC Board 12th Result 2023: कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स स्ट्रीम के स्टूडेंट्स आधिकारिक वेबसाइट - jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, या jac.jharkhand.gov.in पर अपना स्कोर देख सकते हैं.

JAC Board 12th Result 2023: झारखंड एकेडमिक काउंसिल (JAC) कल यानी 30 मई को अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइटों - jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, और jac.jharkhand.gov.in पर झारखंड कक्षा 12 के रिजल्ट 2023 की घोषणा करेगा. कक्षा 12 आर्ट्स और कॉमर्स स्ट्रीम के लिए रिजल्ट जारी करने की तारीख की घोषणा उस दिन (23 मई) की गई थी जब जेएसी द्वारा कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं साइंस का रिजल्ट जारी किया गया था.

