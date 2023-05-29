JEE advanced 2023 के एडमिट कार्ड, ये रहा इस jeeadv.ac.in डायरेक्ट लिंक से डाउनलोड करने का प्रोसेस
topStories1hindi1715612
Hindi Newsकरियर

JEE advanced 2023 के एडमिट कार्ड, ये रहा इस jeeadv.ac.in डायरेक्ट लिंक से डाउनलोड करने का प्रोसेस

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card Release Date: योग्य उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए गए आसान स्टेप का पालन करके जेईई एडवांस्ड 2023 एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

Trending Photos

JEE advanced 2023 के एडमिट कार्ड, ये रहा इस jeeadv.ac.in डायरेक्ट लिंक से डाउनलोड करने का प्रोसेस

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 Download Link: भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान गुवाहाटी, आईआईटी-गुवाहाटी आधिकारिक प्रोग्रम के मुताबिक आज, 29 मई को जेईई एडवांस 2023 एडमिट कार्ड जारी करेगा. जारी होने के बाद, जिन उम्मीदवारों ने संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (एडवांस्ड) के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन किया था, वे अपने हॉल टिकट jeeadv.ac.in की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Sara Ali Khan
Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप!
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
RBI Governor
नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!