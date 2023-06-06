MP Board 5th, 8th Revised Results 2023: एमपी बोर्ड 5वीं और 8वीं का रिवाइज्ड रिजल्ट जारी, चेक कर लो कहीं पास वालों को तो नहीं कर दिया फेल!
MP Board Class 5 and 8 Results 2023: रिजल्ट की घोषणा के बाद, यह देखा गया कि कई स्टूडेंट्स असफल हो गए क्योंकि उनके प्रोजेक्ट के नंबर स्कूलों द्वारा नहीं जोड़े गए थे. इसलिए, बोर्ड ने इन छात्रों के रिजल्ट को फिर से चेक करने का फैसला किया.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education मध्य प्रदेश बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (MPBSE) ने आज, 6 जून को रिवाइज्ड एमपी बोर्ड 5वीं, 8वीं के रिजल्ट 2023 की घोषणा की है. जो छात्र फाइनल एग्जाम में शामिल हुए थे, वे आधिकारिक वेबसाइट rskmp.in पर एमपीबीएसई रिवाइज्ड रिजल्ट 2023 देख सकते हैं. संशोधित एमपी बोर्ड कक्षा 5, 8 के रिजल्ट में, 89,000 से ज्यादा अतिरिक्त स्टूडेंट्स ने परीक्षा पास की है.

