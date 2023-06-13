NEET Result 2023 Live: neet.nta.nic.in पर जारी होने वाला है नीट रिजल्ट, क्यों घट सकती हैं MBBS की सीट
NEET Result 2023 Live: neet.nta.nic.in पर जारी होने वाला है नीट रिजल्ट, क्यों घट सकती हैं MBBS की सीट

NEET Result 2023 Live Updates: नीट रिजल्ट neet.nta.nic.in पर जारी होगा. नीट रिजल्ट के बाद काउंसलिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी. नीट काउंसलिंग की सूचना mcc.nic.in पर जारी की जाती है.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

NEET Result 2023 Live: neet.nta.nic.in पर जारी होने वाला है नीट रिजल्ट, क्यों घट सकती हैं MBBS की सीट

NEET UG RESULT 2023 Out Soon: नीट रिजल्ट आज neet.nta.nic.in पर जारी हो सकता है. नीट रिज्लट की घोषणा के साथ ही करीब 20 लाख स्टूडेंट्स का इंतजार खत्म हो जाएगा. नीट की प्रोविजनल आंसर-की पहले ही जारी हो चुकी है. नीट एग्जाम में हर सवाल के लिए दिए गए 4 ऑप्शन में सही ऑप्शन चुनने के लिए 4 नंबर और गलत ऑप्शन के लिए (-1) एक निगेटिव नंबर दिया जाना निर्धारित था. वहीं कोई भी ऑप्शन न चुनने के लिए न 0 नंबर यानी दिया जाएगा.

